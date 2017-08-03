Several apartments damaged in Vancouver fire

Fire at Madison Park Apartments (Photo: SWESA)

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Several apartments and two homes were damaged due to a fire in Vancouver Thursday night.

The fire started at the Madison Park Apartments in the 12900 block of Northeast 28th Street at around 6 p.m. The fire jumped from one apartment building to another, damaging a total of eight units. The fire then jumped to two nearby homes, according to Vancouver fire.

Two cats died but no people were harmed.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

