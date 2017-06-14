Vancouver bank robbery suspect identified

A suspect in the robbery of a Wells Fargo bank in Vancouver was captured shortly after he crashed the getaway car. (KGW/Christine Pitawanich) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- A man who police say robbed a bank Tuesday morning in Vancouver, crashed the getaway car and fled on foot before being captured, has been identified.

Andrew L. Lehr, 47, was released from a hospital on Wednesday and booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of robbery, assault, attempt to elude, and malicious mischief.

The Wells Fargo bank at 8211 NE Vancouver Mall Drive was robbed around 9 a.m. Tuesday and responding officers started a pursuit that ended with a crash in the 4700 block of Minnehaha Street, said department spokeswoman Kim Kapp.

Speeds hit 100 mph at times during the chase, with Lehr sometimes driving into oncoming traffic. One citizen vehicle was struck. After the crash, a K-9 dog found him in a field to the south, she said.

He was taken to the hospital for dog bite wounds.

FBI Oregon said Lehr was wanted for bank robberies in Tigard and Wilsonville.

Truman and Minnehaha grade schools were on lockdown during the incident.

