Police investigating death at scene of SWAT standoff in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Vancouver police detectives are investigating a person’s death at the scene of a SWAT standoff Friday morning.

Police responded to a home in the 3700 block of East 18th Street at around 9:15 a.m. after a friend was unable to reach one of the residents for a few days.

Officers saw a man inside the home display a firearm, according to police spokeswoman Kim Kapp.

A SWAT team was called to the home in an attempt to make contact with the people inside. Police closed several roads in the area and advised neighbors to shelter in place, Kapp said.

After several attempts to talk with the people in the home, a man came outside and was taken into custody at around 11:15 a.m.

The man's name and charges have not been released.

Investigators learned there was a dead body inside the home, Kapp said. Police will begin executing a search warrant and process the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

(© 2017 KGW)