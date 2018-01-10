KGW
Owner of urn donated to Vancouver Goodwill sought

Nate Hanson , KGW 4:47 PM. PST January 10, 2018

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Police are asking for the public’s help with returning an urn they believe was inadvertently donated to a Vancouver Goodwill.

The urn was discovered Sunday by an employee at the Goodwill on 6425 NE Fourth Plain Blvd. The urn still had human remains inside it.

Anyone with information regarding who the urn may belong to is asked to call Vancouver police at 360-487-7404. 

