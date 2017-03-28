Man killed in Vancouver house fire

Deadly house fire in Vancouver (Photo: Mike Benner)

VANCOUVER, Wash. – A man was killed in a Vancouver house fire Tuesday night.

The fire was reported at about 6:45 p.m. at 516 W. 30th St.

The woman who reported the fire told arriving firefighters that someone was stuck inside the home.

Firefighters found the man after the fire was extinguished, according to Vancouver Fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

