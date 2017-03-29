Man killed in Vancouver house fire identified as former reporter

Deadly house fire in Vancouver (Photo: Mike Benner)

VANCOUVER, Wash. – A 56-year-old man who died with his two pets in a Vancouver house fire Tuesday evening has been identified as former Columbian reporter Brian Willoughby.

A cat and dog also died in the fire, which has been ruled the result of an electrical problem with a lamp or cellphone charger.

The fire was reported at about 6:45 p.m. at 516 W. 30th St.

The woman who reported the fire told arriving firefighters that someone was inside the home.

Firefighters were only able to locate the man after the fire was extinguished, in a bedroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Willoughby was described by his former employer Wednesday as a man "who went on to champion compassionate causes such as children’s mental health, housing for the homeless, diversity and civil rights" after his tenure at the newspaper.

