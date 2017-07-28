Man hit by car during theft getaway at Vancouver Lowe's

Thom High (Photo: Mike Benner)

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with tracking down the three people involved in a hit-and-run and theft.

“I think it’s really sad,” said Thom High.

High and his wife stopped at the Lowe’s on Northeast 76th Street in Vancouver two weeks ago. They parked next to a car with a man and woman sitting inside.

“All of a sudden as I get in front of his car some guy comes running out of Lowe’s with a big box of tools and someone hollering at him and the guy hits me,” said High.

He was knocked to the ground, but he stumbled to his feet. He says by this point, the suspected shoplifter had jumped into the getaway car. It hit High again. This time, he ended up on the hood of the car.

“He sped through the parking lot and made a hard left turn and I broke off the right windshield wiper which is what I was holding onto.”

Eventually, High flew off the blue four-door Chrysler. It sped off and vanished. High was left with serious injuries to both legs and a shoulder.

“I usually have my grandkids with me and my granddaughter would’ve been right here,” he said. “I was grateful she wasn’t with me.”

High cannot believe all of this happened over some tools.

“I hope they catch the guy so he doesn’t do it again,” said High. “I hope he learns something and doesn’t do it again.”

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

