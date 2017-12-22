Man's death at Clark County RV storage garage ruled accidental

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- A man found dead at a Vancouver RV and boat storage garage on Dec. 15 has been identified and his death ruled an accident.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said 70-year-old Thomas Dunlap was working on his RV when he suffered a head injury.

A storage unit client found Dunlap's body at about 7:30 a.m. in the East Vancouver RV & Boat Storage facility at 1306 NE 172nd Ave.

Deputies initially treated Dunlap's death as suspicious before ruling it accidental.



© 2017 KGW-TV