VANCOUVER, Wash. – A man was found dead following reports of shots fired early Saturday morning in Vancouver.

The gunfire was reported shortly after 4 a.m. in the 12500 block of Northeast 28th Street.

The man’s identity was not immediately released.

Police said there is no suspect information but they do not believe the public is in danger.

