Man arrested for two Vancouver shootings

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- A suspect in two shootings in the past two months was arrested early Sunday morning by Vancouver police.

The suspect, 22-year-old Isaac Depre Frazier, was booked into the Clark County Jail for a felony warrant and for accusations of two separate shootings, the first on Nov. 8 in a parking lot of the Quarterdeck Bar on 4300 NE Fourth Plain, and a second shooting in the 4600 block of NE 132nd Place on Dec. 3.

Frazier faces two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, three counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count of drive-by shooting.

Vancouver police say additional charges are pending.

