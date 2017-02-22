Burglars hit four small businesses in Vancouver

(Photo: Maggie Vespa)

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- Owners of four Vancouver businesses spent their day cleaning up shards of shattered glass and counting their losses, after burglars went on a smash-and-grab spree early Wednesday morning.

Police confirm Du’s Teriyaki, Fiesta Mexicana, Paper Tiger Coffee Roasters and Rosycakes Bakery were all burglarized early Thursday.

Owners of Du’s turned surveillance video over to KGW late Wednesday afternoon.

It shows two men in light colored hoodies rummaging through the restaurant.

#UPDATE: still images from surveillance video taken @ 1/4 #VXR businesses burglarized. Owners say these men broke in this AM. pic.twitter.com/HM0OdkZ4MK — Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) February 23, 2017

Owners said the men broke in before the place opened. They also found their front window smashed.

They said they turned the video over to Vancouver Police. Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp couldn’t confirm that detail Wednesday, adding evidence was still being sorted out.

Kenny Fletcher, owner of Paper Tiger, got the phone call early that morning from his barista, who had come to open up the coffee shop around 6:30 a.m.

“I was pissed off,” he said. “Still kind of mad right now. I can feel my face getting flushed.”

He added he was mad that burglars threw a brick through his window and mad that they went through so much effort to steal $400 from his small, locally owned shop.

“Obviously it wasn't a personal thing,” he said. “They hit everything they could as fast as they could. But for us it's personal.”

It was personal next door at Rosycakes, too.

Kimberly Zerzan’s parents own the bakery, and said staff there would have just missed the burglars.

They come in to open the shop at 5 a.m.

Fletcher said alarms in his shop went off at 4:30 a.m.

“We have such nice customers and clientele, and this neighborhood is nice,” said Zerzan. “It's just really surprising to see someone would do that to the local businesses.

Both Fletcher and Zerzan also worried Wednesday they might be part of a larger pattern.

Early last week in Camas, burglars broke into eight small businesses.

A suspect later led a deputy on a chase, before ditching the car he was driving near Cedar Park Middle School. Kapp said late Wednesday afternoon it was too soon to draw any sort of real connection.

Zerzan said, regardless, she and other business owners she knows are on guard.

“It's just shocking. It hurts,” she said.

Vancouver police are investigating the break-ins. If you have any information, call their non-emergency line at (360) 487-7400.

