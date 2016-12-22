Homeless man found dead off I-205 ramp in Wash.

KGW
Man found dead near Mill Plain and I-205

KGW 1:11 PM. PST December 22, 2016

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- The body of a homeless man was found Thursday off the I-205 northbound ramp at Mill Plain.

The body was found by Washington Department of Transportation workers. The dead man had been asked Wednesday to leave the area.

Investigators do not believe the death is suspicious.

The Washington State Patrol closed the ramp as it began an investigation. It was reopened at 10 a.m.

The man's name was not immediately released.

