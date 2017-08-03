Fire at Vancouver home (Photo: Sky 8)

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Crews are battling a fire near Clark College in Vancouver that has consumed at least one home.

The fire near the corner of East 16th Street and Reserve Street fully involved one home and there were reports it jumped to a second home, according to Vancouver police. The fire was first reported at 4:39 p.m.

Home consumed by fire near Clark College (Photo: Sky 8)

There were no reports of injuries, police said.

A nearby street was blocked off.

