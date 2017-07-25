Fatal crash closes two lanes of northbound I-205 in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. – A fatal crash has blocked two northbound Interstate 205 lanes just south of SR 500 in Vancouver, according to Washington State Patrol.
The crash involved three vehicles and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist died at the scene, according to WSP.
No one else was injured.
WSP said they've had reports of low-speed crashes in the traffic backup on I-205, including one road rage incident.
Drivers should expect delays in the area as the investigation is expected to continue through the evening commute.
