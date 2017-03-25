Deputies investigating reports of Vancouver middle schoolers robbed at gunpoint

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Deputies are investigating two cases of middle school children being threatened, and in one case robbed, while they walked home from school in Vancouver.

The incidents took place at around 3 p.m. on March 17, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The victims were 11 and 12 years old.

In one case, a victim reported walking in the 10100 block of Northeast 72nd Street in Vancouver. The suspect got out of a car, which had 3-4 other people in it, and pointed a black handgun at the victim and took his backpack, according to Sgt. Alex Schoening of the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was described as a skinny, African-American teenage boy, who was about 5-foot-10. He was wearing a red bandana over his mouth, a black shirt, blue jeans and a light blue beanie. The car was a light gray or blue sedan with aluminum wheels.

The second incident occurred in the 10400 block of Northeast 74th Street when the suspect approached the victim on foot and asked him if he had any money. The boy said he didn’t and the suspect then showed a handgun was in his waistband, Schoening said. The suspect then asked the victim if he had anything of value. The victim told the suspect he had a musical instrument but the suspect left on foot without taking anything, Schoening said.

The suspect was described a dark-skinned, teenage boy, who was taller than 5-foot-3. The suspect was wearing a white jacket and had a shaved right eyebrow, the victim told deputies.

Anyone with additional information about either case is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 360-397-6079.

