Deadly police shooting in Longview

LONGVIEW, Wash. -- A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting about 10:30 Sunday night, according to Longview Police Chief JIm Duscha.

Police responded to a domestic violence call in the 2200 block of 32nd Avenue, he said. When officers arrived, they were told the suspect had left the premises armed, he said.

At some point the suspect and LPD officers came in contact with each other and deadly force was used, the chief told KGW.

The Longview Daily News reports that the shooting took place in the 3000 block of Olympia Way. The Cowlitz County coroner told the newspaper that the man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

The Clark County Major Crimes Team is handling the investigation, officials said.

Further details were not available.

