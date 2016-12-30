Couple accused of stealing from Vancouver resale store (Photo: KGW)

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- The owner of a Vancouver resale store is working with deputies to track down a couple suspected of ripping her off in a brazen theft.

“It’s just so disheartening,” said Melissa Givvines, owner of Treasure Trove.

Givvines said the couple walked into the consignment store Wednesday afternoon. She said the woman distracted her while the man slipped into the employee break room. Givvines said the man stole her wallet, iPhone, jewelry, and $600 cash. Givvines said she was saving up the cash to start a nonprofit organization.

“It’s called the Clark County Family Emergency Assistant Program and the idea is to help local families that get into an emergency situation.”

Givvines says what makes the theft so maddening is that she opened the store more than eight years ago to help people make some extra money in a tanking economy.

“It hurts when someone comes in and takes the rug from under us.”

Givvines hopes footage from her surveillance cameras helps deputies track down the suspects.

“We’d like very much to be able to prosecute them and bring them to justice,” said Givvines. "They should have jobs like the rest of us.”

If you have any information about this case you are urged to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.