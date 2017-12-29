KGW
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Car goes airborne off I-5, crashes into box truck

Nate Hanson , KGW 3:14 PM. PST December 29, 2017

VANCOUVER, Wash. – A car went airborne off of Interstate 5 in Vancouver Friday afternoon and crashed into a cargo box truck in a lot adjacent to the highway.

The car was traveling northbound on I-5 near 78th Street when at around 2 p.m. it left the highway, crashed into the box truck and landed on its roof.

Two people were in the car and suffered minor injuries, according to Trooper Will Finn of Washington State Patrol.

Finn said it appears speed was a factor in the crash.

Traffic on I-5 was not impacted.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories