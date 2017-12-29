Car goes airborne off I-5, crashes into box truck

Crash off Interstate 5 in Vancouver (Photo: WSP)

VANCOUVER, Wash. – A car went airborne off of Interstate 5 in Vancouver Friday afternoon and crashed into a cargo box truck in a lot adjacent to the highway.

The car was traveling northbound on I-5 near 78th Street when at around 2 p.m. it left the highway, crashed into the box truck and landed on its roof.

Two people were in the car and suffered minor injuries, according to Trooper Will Finn of Washington State Patrol.

Finn said it appears speed was a factor in the crash.

Traffic on I-5 was not impacted.

Crash off Interstate 5 in Vancouver (Photo: WSP)

