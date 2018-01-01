KGW
Close

Volunteers searching for missing Larch Mountain camper

KGW 12:10 PM. PST January 01, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Police and volunteers are searching for a 27-year-old man last seen at a Larch Mountain campground on Saturday.

Vadim Mukhin was camping with friends at the Sunset Falls campground, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Map: Larch Mountain

"He had been drinking with friends and wandered off from the group and has not been seen since," reads a statement the sheriff's office released Monday. "Clark County Search and Rescue volunteers have been searching the area." 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. 
 

© 2018 KGW-TV

KGW

'I wanted to live': Hiker shares how he survived 5 days in the wilderness

KGW

Missing Gresham man with Alzheimer's found

KGW

Missing 68-year-old man found safe

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories