Camas woman reported missing, car found at Lacamas Park

Alisha McRay (Photo: Camas police)

CAMAS, Wash. – Police are looking for a 40-year-old Camas woman who went missing Wednesday.

Alisha McRay’s vehicle was found Wednesday night parked at a Lacamas Park public parking lot, near Northeast Everett Street. A plane searched the park Wednesday night but did not locate McRay. A search and rescue team went through the park Thursday morning but did not find her.

McRay was last seen dropping her kids off at school Wednesday morning, according to Camas police. She was reported missing Wednesday afternoon after she didn’t pick up one of her children from school.

McRay was described as 5-foot-7, 220 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call Camas police at 360-834-4151.

© 2017 KGW-TV