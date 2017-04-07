A passenger passes by an Amtrak train ( Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2015 Getty Images)

KELSO, Wash. -- Amtrak train service has been disrupted between Vancouver and Kelso because of a landslide in the area.

The rail line is working on alternate transportation options.

The service has been interrupted periodically in recent weeks due to numerous landslides in the region as the area deals with an especially wet winter and spring.

Amtrak officials said Friday afternoon that all rail traffic from Seattle to Portland has been suspended until Sunday, April 9. The latest incident is a landslide near Vancouver.

Normal rail service is continuing north of Seattle and south of Portland.

Travelers are advised to check with Amtrak for the latest service updates.

