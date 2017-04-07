KGW
Amtrak service suspended by Vancouver area landslide

KGW 1:54 PM. PDT April 07, 2017

KELSO, Wash. -- Amtrak train service has been disrupted between Vancouver and Kelso because of a landslide in the area.
The rail line is working on alternate transportation options.
The service has been interrupted periodically in recent weeks due to numerous landslides in the region as the area deals with an especially wet winter and spring.
Amtrak officials said Friday afternoon that all rail traffic from Seattle to Portland has been suspended until Sunday, April 9. The latest incident is a landslide near Vancouver.
Normal rail service is continuing north of Seattle and south of Portland.
Travelers are advised to check with Amtrak for the latest service updates.
 

