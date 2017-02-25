KGW
7-year-old boy falls into fire in La Center

Nate Hanson , KGW 5:02 PM. PST February 25, 2017

LA CENTER, Wash. – A 7-year-old boy suffered significant burns after he fell into an outdoor fire in La Center Saturday afternoon, according to Clark County Fire & Rescue.

The incident occurred a little after 2 p.m. on Northeast Jenny Creek Road.

The boy was flown to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland for treatment to his injuries. The boy’s name and the extent of his injuries were not released.

