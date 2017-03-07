KGW
6 adults, 4 children, several pets escape Ridgefield house fire

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. – The Red Cross is helping a family of 10 after fire destroyed their home on Northwest 11th Avenue Monday night. 

Six adults, four children, and several pets escaped, according to Red Cross officials. 

The house was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene at about 9:40 p.m.

Firefighters had to use water tankers to haul water from three miles away to fight the fire, because there were no hydrants nearby, according to Clark County Fire & Rescue officials.

Crews mopped up the hot spots by 10:20 p.m. and continued to monitor the home.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, after the fire department left, the home flared up again and firefighters had to return and put it out again.

The fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.

