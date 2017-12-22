Cody Duk-Woo Moore, Jacob Timothy Richter-Shea, Clark County Sheriff's Office, 2017

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Two people who were found dead inside a Hazel Dell apartment on Thursday have been identified as wanted felony suspects from Eugene.

Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Bridge Creek Apartments, at 9211 NE 15th Ave., after receiving information that wanted persons were there.

When deputies arrived at the apartment they found two people dead. Soon after the discovery, the sheriff’s office said the public is not in danger.

On Friday, law enforcement officials said that the two deceased men were Jacob "Jay" Timothy Richter-Shea, 23, and Cody Duk-Woo Moore, 19, and they had been staying at the Hazel Dell complex. Both men were wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident and a shooting in Eugene earlier this month.

The incident unfolded Thursday when police arrived at the complex and deployed a SWAT team to try and apprehend the duo. Police said that when one of the suspects attempted to leave the apartment, noise distraction devices were used and the suspects returned inside. A standoff ensued and a short time later, shots were heard from inside.

Upon entry, officials found both suspects dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

The incident remains under investigation.

