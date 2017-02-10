Vancouver officer shoots suspect

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Flooding causes problems in Seaside
-
Marijuana home deliveries start in Oregon
-
Police shoot, kill robbery suspect in Portland
-
New rooms and secret passage at Grand Lodge
-
Raw: Sky8 over officer-involved shooting scene in Vancouver
-
Trimet denies ICE agent raids on buses
-
Slide cancels Amtrak trains to Seattle
-
Travel ban blocked by court of appeals
-
Second officer-involved shooting in Portland
-
Oregon Zoo elephant Packy euthanized
More Stories
-
17-year-old robbery suspect shot and killed by officerFeb. 9, 2017, 10:08 a.m.
-
Iranian baby will receive life-saving heart surgery…Feb. 2, 2017, 6:05 p.m.
-
Vancouver officer shoots fleeing suspect who ran…Feb 10, 2017, 8:16 a.m.