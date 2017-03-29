Which Phoenix area sports bars are HQs for Oregon, Gonzaga fans

Oregon Ducks fans flock to The Well Bar in Scottsdale. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX -- Four different universities, all thousands of miles away from Phoenix. Where in the world will South Carolina, North Carolina, Gonzaga and Oregon fans gather to watch the games?

Oregon Ducks fans, look no further than The Well Bar in Scottsdale.

"They all flock here and we have huge crowds during the ducks games," said Mary Sorensen, bartender at The Well Bar.

This Scottsdale watering hole gets quacky during Oregon games.

“They quack quack quack and do pushups on the pool table and do all of their chants and it’s crazy,” said Sorensen.

Owner John Marston is from Eugene, Oregon, and makes it clear that this rustic bar is the headquarters for Ducks fans by hanging flags, signs and pictures all over the walls.

They also have a special drink for Ducks fans called The Nasty and a refrigerator full of Oregon beer.

As for Gonzaga fans, The ZAGS Phoenix Alumni group hosts watch parties at Zipps Sports Grill in Tempe at at the Half Moon Sports Grill on Highland Avenue in Phoenix.

There's one problem though, Tarheel’s fans are also regulars at Half Moon Sports Grill, so things there could get interesting.

Gamecock nation will be setting up shop at Seamus McCaffrey's Irish Pub in Phoenix.

One spot where you will see all four fan bases together: University of Phoenix Stadium and Westgate.

It’s shaping up to be an exciting week in the Valley.

