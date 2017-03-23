KGW
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

USS Lexington ghost possibly spotted

Over the years, there have been lots of reported strange encounters aboard the USS Lexington Museum.

KIII STAFF , KIII 6:56 AM. PDT March 23, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Over the years, there have been lots of reported strange encounters aboard the USS Lexington Museum. Some people believe the aircraft carrier, that served during World War 2, is haunted. 
 
Over the weekend, a family visiting the attraction told us they got quite a scare and they say it was all caught on video. 
 
Our Bill Churchwell has the story.  
 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories