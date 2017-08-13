KGW
Close

Unnamed inmate dies in Multnomah County jail

KGW 4:05 PM. PDT August 13, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- An inmate was found dead about 7:45 Sunday morning in a cell, according to the Multnomah County sheriff's office.

Jailers conducting a routine wake up round at the downtown Justice Center jail found the unresponsive inmate. Medical staff started life-saving procedures. An ambulance crew that arrived several minutes later pronounced the inmate dead.

The inmate's name was not released.

An investigation described as routine was being done by sheriff's office detectives. There are no indications of foul play.

Further information was not available.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories