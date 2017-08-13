Unnamed inmate dies in Multnomah County jail

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: DanHenson1, Custom)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- An inmate was found dead about 7:45 Sunday morning in a cell, according to the Multnomah County sheriff's office.

Jailers conducting a routine wake up round at the downtown Justice Center jail found the unresponsive inmate. Medical staff started life-saving procedures. An ambulance crew that arrived several minutes later pronounced the inmate dead.

The inmate's name was not released.

An investigation described as routine was being done by sheriff's office detectives. There are no indications of foul play.

Further information was not available.

