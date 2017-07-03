Two robbed, shot during gun sale at Northeast Portland park

(Photo: Google Maps)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Two men were robbed and shot during what was supposed to be a late-night gun sale at a Northeast Portland park Sunday.

Police were called to the report of a shooting just before 11 p.m. at Northeast Oneonta Street and Claremont Avenue.

Officers at the scene found two men suffering from serious injuries and provided first aid until the victims could be taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Both men are expected to survive.

"Preliminary information indicates that the two victims met with two to three other males in Woodlawn Park for the purposes of selling a gun," said Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson. "During the contact, one suspect shot both victims with a handgun and took the victim's gun that was the subject of the sale. The suspects ran out of the park and left the area."

Police did not release any suspect information, but asked that anyone with information call robbery detectives at 503-823-0405.

