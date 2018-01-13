Two Portland officers injured after driver crashes into police car

Pickup truck hits Portland police vehicle (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Two Portland police officers were injured after a driver crashed into a patrol car early Saturday morning on Interstate 5.

The officers were on scene at around 12:45 a.m. to arrest a DUII suspect whose vehicle was blocking the right lane of northbound I-5, just south of the Interstate Bridge. As officers were waiting for a tow truck to arrive, another driver crashed into one of the patrol cars, injuring an officer inside as well as an officer outside of the vehicle, according to Portland police.

The officers were taken to a Portland hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. One was released Saturday morning and the other was expected to be released soon, police said.

The DUII suspect and driver of the car involved in the crash were not injured.

The driver of the crashed vehicle, identified as 53-year-old Ken Neely, was arrested for assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering another person.

Ken Neely (Photo: Portland police)

