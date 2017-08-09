Tractor on top of car traps two people in Gaston, fire officials say

Tractor on top of car in Gaston (Photo: Gaston Fire)

GASTON, Ore. -- Two people are trapped inside a car underneath an estimated 15,000-pound tractor Wednesday night in Gaston, according to fire officials.

The collision occurred at Highway 47 (Front Street) and Main Street at around 8:40 p.m. It's not clear how the tractor ended up on top of the vehicle.

The two people are now both conscious, according to Forest Grove fire. One person was reported unconscious earlier, Gaston Fire said.

Two Life Flight helicopters have been activated. Crews on scene are providing medical aid while working on getting the tractor off the car.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Watch live video from the scene

