Two NW Portland homes evacuated due to slide

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live
-
Search ongoing for gunman in deadly Holladay Park shooting
-
Armed dad, daughters dead in Gresham
-
What's the Mother of All Bombs?
-
RAW: Sean Spicer addresses 'Mother of All Bombs'
-
Search crews looking for missing Gresham woman
-
Tigard man dies at hospital after hit by tree limb
-
BEVERLY CLEARY
-
Deputies draw guns after slow-speed RV chase
-
Downtown Portland building evacuated
More Stories
-
Missing Gresham woman found dead in Columbia River GorgeApr 11, 2017, 7:01 p.m.
-
Father shoots and kills daughters before killing…Apr 12, 2017, 5:25 a.m.
-
US prepares for possible preemptive strike if North…Apr 13, 2017, 3:35 p.m.