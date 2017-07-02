Two more bar robberies

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man exiting parked car hit by passing driver
-
Local family asking people to be careful around fireworks after injury
-
Phoenix couple's journey going viral on social media
-
Man climbing power pole electrocuted in SE Portland
-
Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day
-
Demonstrators clash on Portland waterfront
-
No fireworks allowed in Vancouver
-
Columbia Blvd. crash kills two, injures two
-
Teen mom talks about motherhood and life
-
Local Iraq veteran detained, may be deported
More Stories
-
4 train cars derail in Washington; minor injuries reportedJul. 2, 2017, 4:23 p.m.
-
Aloha toddler in critical condition after fall from windowJul. 1, 2017, 6:02 p.m.
-
Medicaid fight is deeply personal for this Colorado motherJul. 2, 2017, 3:52 p.m.