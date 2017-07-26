Two injured in three-vehicle crash on NW Cornelius Pass Road

Firefighters help rescue a person trapped in a vehicle in crash on Northwest Cornelius Pass Road (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash that has closed Northwest Cornelius Pass Road for about two hours in Hillsboro.

The road was closed at Germantown Road. It was reopened at around 6:45 p.m.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a southbound car was slowing down to turn left when it was rear-ended by a large commercial vehicle, which was hit from behind by another commercial vehicle.

Firefighters rescued a person trapped in one of the commercial vehicles. That person was flown to a hospital. Another person was taken by ambulance. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to TVF&R.

One driver was cited for careless driving, according to the sheriff's office.

