TriMet plans to renew memorial for train stabbing victims

A memorial at the Hollywood Transit Center. (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – TriMet and members of the community plan to clean up and renew the memorial for victims of the MAX stabbing at the Hollywood Transit Center.

Two men, Rick Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche, were killed in the brutal attack on May 26. A third man, Micah Fletcher, was stabbed but survived.

The men were defending two young women who were the target of a hate-filled rant by Jeremy Christian, according to police. Christian faces aggravated murder charges.

On Friday, June 23, TriMet staff and community volunteers will remove old flowers and clean up the current memorial at the transit center. They will also consolidate all memorials into “a larger display of unity and support,” said TriMet spokeswoman Roberta Altstadt.

TriMet is working with the city of Portland and families of the victims on plans for a permanent memorial.

A week after the stabbing, a Portland sculptor offered to create a memorial at the station.

“Our intention has been to be respectful and to allow the time and space needed to grieve and to heal in the wake of this horrific event,” Altstadt said.

