Man with Parkinson's reunited with stolen tricycle

UPDATE: Portland police said Cadmus' tricycle was found and returned to him.

Someone at the Portland Union Gospel Mission called police to report the tricycle was there.

Original story below.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Southeast Portland man with Parkinson's disease is desperate to get his recumbent tricycle back after a thief stole it right from his porch on Thanksgiving.

Dan Cadmus went to visit family for a handful of hours. But that's all it took for someone to walk up to his porch and steal his beloved tricycle.

It's a possession that gives him freedom that's hard to come by these days.

He suffers from Parkinson's and multiple system atrophy (MSA). It’s a condition that affects his movement and nervous system.

“You don't realize how important movement is until you don't have it,” said Cadmus.





So whenever he got the chance to hop on trike, with the wind in his hair and road beneath his wheels, he felt free.

“The pleasure the movement gave me is, well it's indescribable,” he said.

But that's what makes what happened next, so heartbreaking. Someone stole his red recumbent tricycle right off his porch.

Add insult to injury, it happened on Thanksgiving.

“I was pretty devastated,” Cadmus said.

“To hear him just sobbing the next day just broke my heart,” said Marilyn Lipko, a close friend and Cadmus’ caregiver.

“That tricycle meant everything to him,” she said.

She said if you could just see his face after riding it, you'd know.

“It was flushed with joy. I mean really it's the only time he really gets to be fully in his body without worrying without fear,” said Lipko.

Lipko said if she had one message to whoever did it, it would be that they caused great sorrow.

Despite the sadness, Cadmus is pushing forward.

“Basically what life is about is putting one foot in front of the other,” he said.

He has no idea what happened to his trike, but even in the bleak situation, he's being positive.

“I hope that some handicap person who is unable to afford a trike at purchase price, is riding it with as much pleasure as I got from it,” said Cadmus.

But it’s pleasure he won't be feeling for a while, at least until it's found or he can afford to get a new one.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to buy a new trike and a locked storage box. A number of people have already reached out to help.

There's no serial number on his tricycle, but his driver's license number is etched into it.

If you have any information, call Portland Police.

