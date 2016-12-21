Train, truck collide in NE Portland, bring down power lines

Portland firefighters on scene at where a train collided with a truck (Photo: Katherine Cook)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A train collided with a semi-truck trailer in Northeast Portland Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m. at Northeast 11th Avenue and Lombard Street.

There were no injuries and the train did not derail, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. The crash caused multiple downed power lines. Traffic was closed on Northeast Lombard Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to 15th Avenue.