Train, truck collide in NE Portland, bring down power lines

Power lines down after crash.

KGW 7:20 PM. PST December 21, 2016

PORTLAND, Ore. – A train collided with a semi-truck trailer in Northeast Portland Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m. at Northeast 11th Avenue and Lombard Street.

There were no injuries and the train did not derail, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. The crash caused multiple downed power lines. Traffic was closed on Northeast Lombard Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to 15th Avenue.

