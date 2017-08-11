Traffic delays, closures due to Providence Bridge Pedal

Bridge pedal (Photo: Karl Petersen)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Commuters may have a more difficult time getting around Portland Sunday morning due to several road closures for the annual Providence Bridge Pedal.

The first rides in this year's Bridge Pedal begin at 7 a.m. but roads will be closed before then. Seven bridges will be part of this year's event: Marquam, Fremont, Steel, Morrison, Sellwood, Hawthorne and Ross Island.

Three bridges will remain fully open: St. Johns, Burnside and Broadway.

Here's how traffic will be impacted on the seven bridges cyclists will be using. All bridges should be open by noon, according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

Sellwood Bridge: Cyclists will use the north sidewalk and bike lane only. No traffic lanes impacted.

Cyclists will use the north sidewalk and bike lane only. No traffic lanes impacted. The Ross Island Bridge will be closed to westbound traffic from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.

will be closed to westbound traffic from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Marquam Bridge (Interstate 5) will be closed to northbound (upper deck) traffic from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.

(Interstate 5) will be closed to northbound (upper deck) traffic from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Hawthorne Bridge will be closed to eastbound traffic from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. The south sidewalk will be closed, except for event use.

will be closed to eastbound traffic from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. The south sidewalk will be closed, except for event use. The Morrison Bridge will be closed in both directions from 5 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

will be closed in both directions from 5 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The Steel Bridge will be closed to eastbound traffic from 6:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. MAX trains will operate on the Steel Bridge.

will be closed to eastbound traffic from 6:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. MAX trains will operate on the Steel Bridge. Fremont Bridge (Interstate 405) will be closed to southbound (upper deck) traffic from 4 a.m. until noon, with access by bicyclists ending at 11:30 a.m.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said there will not be any detours on state highways and recommended drivers avoid the following areas.

Highway closures

Southbound Interstate 405 between milepost 4.20 and milepost 0.77 between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Fremont Bridge south to the Marquam Bridge).

Southbound I-405 between milepost 4.20 and milepost 3.20 between 4 a.m. and noon (Fremont Bridge).

Northbound Interstate 5 between milepost 300.26 and milepost 300.36 between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Marquam Bridge).

Westbound U.S.26 between milepost 0.94 and milepost 0.59 between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Ross Island Bridge).

Ramp closures

The ramp from eastbound U.S. 26 to I-405 southbound, between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The ramp from eastbound U.S. 30 to I-405 southbound, between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The ramp from Northwest Couch Street and 16th Avenue to I-405 southbound, between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The ramp from Southwest Taylor Street and 13th Avenue to southbound I-405, between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The ramp from Southwest Montgomery Street and 13th Avenue to I-405 southbound, between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The ramp from Southwest 5th Avenue to I-405 southbound, between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The ramp from Southwest Broadway to I-405 southbound between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The ramps from I-5 northbound and southbound to I-405 southbound, between 4 a.m. and noon.

The ramp from southbound I-5 to the Morrison Bridge, from 4 a.m. to noon.

The ramp from North Cook Street and Kerby Avenue to I-405 southbound, between 4 a.m. and noon.

The ramp from I-405 southbound to U.S. 30 westbound, between 4 a.m. and noon.

The ramp from northbound OR 99E/Woodward Street to the Ross Island Bridge westbound, between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The ramp from OR 43 northbound (Southwest Macadam Avenue) to I-5 northbound, between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Width restrictions

The following highway in the Portland area will be restricted to 8 feet, 06 in. in width, the legal limit, between 7:30 a.m. and noon:

U.S. 30 Bypass (St Johns Bridge) eastbound and westbound.

Expected delays and congestion

The following state highways in the Portland area are also part of the bicycle route, however will remain open during the event. Motorists should expect additional delay and/or congestion:

OR 43 northbound (Southwest Macadam Avenue) from the Sellwood Bridge to Southwest Kelley Avenue.

OR 99E southbound (Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard) from Southeast Ivon Street to Milwaukie Avenue.

U.S. 30 eastbound from Northwest Kittridge Street to Bridge Avenue.

