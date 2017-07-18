Tissue plant opens and adds 80 jobs in Scappoose

284,000 square foot tiissue plant.

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. -- A brand new tissue conversion plant officially opened in Scappoose today, adding about 80 jobs to the local economy.

Longtime State Senator Betsy Johnson (D- Scappoose) offered a big welcome to Cascades at an opening celebration on Tuesday.

"Congratulations Cascades, welcome to the community and we are glad you are here!" exclaimed Johnson.

Casades is a Canadian based-multinational company specializes in tissue products, with a big emphasis on using recycled materials. It already has a tissue paper operation in nearby St. Helens, and this expansion adds the 80 jobs, with room to grow. It's an automated production system that requires some skilled labor, and Columbia County is glad to provide it.

Rural Oregon has not grown jobs like the state's urban areas, so Governor Kate Brown characterized this as a good boost.

Brown said a half million dollar “strategic reserve fund loan” was made to Cascades, as incentive to build the $64-million dollar facility.

"This investment will not only provide good wages for Cascades employees but also spurs economic growth and development throughout Columbia County, and shows our continued belief in this region," said Brown.

Cascades employs 11,000 people at about 90 production facilities in North America and Europe.

