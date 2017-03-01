KGW
Three crashes on Highway 14 in Camas, Life Flight activated

Nate Hanson , KGW 11:11 PM. PST March 01, 2017

CAMAS, Wash. – A series of crashes has caused a traffic jam on Highway 14 in Camas late Wednesday night and there are reports of at least one serious injury.

The first crash occurred in the in the eastbound lanes at Southeast 192nd Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. A driver crashed into the highway barrier and was arrested for DUI, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn.

Two more crashes occurred in the westbound lanes following the eastbound crash. Finn said one of the crashes involved a car and a fire truck. He said a serious injury was reported and Life Flight was responding to the scene. He said no firefighters were hurt.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

