Thousands without power, trees crashing down around Portland

The is large limb came down on a car on Southwest Columbia between 16th and 17 Avenues. (KGW/Drew Carney) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Thousands were without power Wednesday morning after a surprising snow storm dumped a foot of snow in the Portland area.

The snow also brought down trees and limbs that had survived an ice storm just last weekend.

Portland General Electric reported about 30,000 customers without power. Check here for the latest

Pacific Power reports large outages in Southern Oregon but none locally. Clark Public Utilities reported about 800 customers without power.

West Burnside is one of 18 roads closed in Portland due to trees down, ice & snow. #kgwweather pic.twitter.com/LHbxq1ziTf — Kyle Iboshi (@KyleIboshi) January 11, 2017

