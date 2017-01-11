Thousands without power, trees crashing down around Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Thousands were without power Wednesday morning after a surprising snow storm dumped a foot of snow in the Portland area.
The snow also brought down trees and limbs that had survived an ice storm just last weekend.
Portland General Electric reported about 30,000 customers without power.
Pacific Power reports large outages in Southern Oregon but none locally. Clark Public Utilities reported about 800 customers without power.
.@BrendaBraxton8 @AshleyKorslien @KGWRodHill @McGinnessPDX Just around the corner from @KGWNews Studios: 3 trees down within 2 block stretch pic.twitter.com/ASFcckD05K— Drew Carney (@DrewCarney) January 11, 2017
West Burnside is one of 18 roads closed in Portland due to trees down, ice & snow. #kgwweather pic.twitter.com/LHbxq1ziTf— Kyle Iboshi (@KyleIboshi) January 11, 2017
#SnowDay #NoSchool #kgwweather pic.twitter.com/9JGtvdRvcW— Kyle Iboshi (@KyleIboshi) January 11, 2017
