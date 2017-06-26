The campaign @hearts4PDX is based on a similar project that followed the Manchester bombing. (Photo: Rachael Rafanelli, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- On the one-month anniversary of the MAX attack that left two people dead and one seriously injured, crafters from around the world and across the country are spreading love with hearts.

About 2,400 handcrafted hearts have been donated from all over the world and will be distributed Monday all over Portland.

Rita Bhatia, a volunteer for the Hollywood Senior Center, started #hearts4PDX. She said her goal is to spread the hearts all over Portland and the world. The campaign is based on a similar effort following the Manchester bombing.

Days after starting the project, Bhatia said she was joined by hundreds who wanted to participate.

“When I started this I was going to be happy if all I got were five hearts," Bhatia said. "As of today, we have received over 2,400 hearts from all over the world. I am blown away by everyone that participated and I appreciate their support for our community."

Hearts will be hung and handed out at public locations across Portland on Monday. Organizers of the project invite anyone who sees a heart to post a photo on social media of the heart using the hashtag #hearts4PDX.

Bhatia will be at the Hollywood Transit Station from until 3:30 p.m Monday, handing out hearts.

