Thirty gallons of gas released during tanker spill in Linn County

LEBANON, Ore. -- About 30 gallons of gasoline were spilled by a tanker at about 8 a.m. Sunday morning at the Park Street Chevron station in Lebanon.

Crews used booms and absorbent to prevent the gasoline from entering the sanitary sewer system. A state Hazmat team, and fire departments from Lebanon and Albany helped with the clean-up at the station.

Crews disconnected the fill line from the trunk to prevent any further spills and the scene was cleared at 10:20 a.m.

According to Lebanon Fire District Chief Ron Danielson, the spill was associated with a malfunctioning valve or vapor return mechanism.

