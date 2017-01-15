KGW
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Thirty gallons of gas released during tanker spill in Linn County

KGW 12:19 PM. PST January 15, 2017

LEBANON, Ore. -- About 30 gallons of gasoline were spilled by a tanker at about 8 a.m. Sunday morning at the Park Street Chevron station in Lebanon.

Crews used booms and absorbent to prevent the gasoline from entering the sanitary sewer system. A state Hazmat team, and fire departments from Lebanon and Albany helped with the clean-up at the station.

Crews disconnected the fill line from the trunk to prevent any further spills and the scene was cleared at 10:20 a.m.

VIDEO: Watch footage from the scene

According to Lebanon Fire District Chief Ron Danielson, the spill was associated with a malfunctioning valve or vapor return mechanism. 

(© 2017 KGW)

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories