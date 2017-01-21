Following Women's March on Portland, participants look to next steps

Women's March on Portland (Photo: Lee Perry)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- An estimated 2.5 million people turned out in cities around the world Saturday to march for women’s rights, human rights and a host of other issues.

Here in Portland, organizers said 100,000 people marched and police estimated between 50,000 and 100,000 people.

But by Saturday night, Waterfront Park was empty, and some participants were looking ahead to what could be done to further their cause on a more regular basis.

“We’re donating money to causes that we believe in, causes that won’t be supported by this administration,” said one woman. “We continue to support our family and friends and people in need.”

Organizers of the marches have pushed for such action.

Late last year, Time Magazine released a list of charities that “need your help” following the general election.

They include the Center for Reproductive Rights, Greenpeace, the National Immigration Law Center and others.

But organizers of the Women’s March on Portland added much can be done by starting smaller than that.

They also encouraged people to seek out those with different backgrounds, experiences and lifestyles than their own and ask them about their struggles.

“Don’t tune them out,” said march organizer Erica Fuller. “Don’t think about the next thing you’re going to say. I want you to actually think about the words that are coming out of your friends mouth because it’s not just a waste of breath that we’re trying to speak with you. We’re trying to tell you a story.”

(© 2017 KGW)