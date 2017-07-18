Texas teen rescued from Blue Pool after cliff jumping

Blue Pool (Photo: Zach Urness, Statesman Journal)

A Texas teen was rescued from Tamolitch Falls, also known as Blue Pool, after jumping from a cliff approximately 30 feet above the water, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

Kyra Odom, 17, of Kountze, Texas, made the jump at 12:30 p.m. after two of her friends had successfully made it into the water below. She slipped while jumping and hit a rock about 20 feet down. After hitting the rock she fell into shallow water and injured her hip.

Accidents, crowds mar Mckenzie River's Blue Pool

Odom's friends were able to pull her across Blue Pool to safety.

A bystander hiked the 2-mile trail out to the trailhead near Trail Bridge Reservoir to call 911 at 2 p.m.

Teams from Linn County, Lane County, Corvallis Mountain Rescue, Eugene Mountain Rescue, Upper McKenzie Fire Department, Sweet Home Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service all responded to assist with the rescue.

At 5:43 p.m. Odom was airlifted to Riverbend Hospital in Eugene where she is in stable condition.

In a press release, Linn County Sheriff Bruce Riley said that cliff diving can be very dangerous and should be avoided.

© 2017 KGW-TV