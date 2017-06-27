Terri Horman stands trial in California for gun charge

Terri Horman booking photo from Dec. 23, 2016 (Photo: Marin County Jail)

Portland, Ore.— The stepmother of Kyron Horman, a missing Portland boy, is standing trial in California for a crime unrelated to Kyron's disappearance.

Terri Horman, also known by her maiden name Terri Moulton, is facing a grand theft firearm charge -- a misdemeanor.

Horman sat in the courtroom for day one of her trial in Yuba County, north of Sacramento. It’s not clear if she will testify on her own behalf.

A judge denied KGW’s request for a camera in the courtroom. The trial is expected to last two or three days.

Prosecutors called a deputy police officer and Horman’s former roommate to the witness stand.

In August 2015, Horman's former roommate, Donald Goines, reported Horman had stolen a handgun from a safe in his Marysville, California home. When contacted by police, officers said Horman had the stolen gun in her possession.

Horman has long been the focus of investigators looking into the disappearance of her stepson. Kyron Horman was last seen on June 4, 2010 at Skyline School in Northwest Portland. He has never been found.

Terri Horman has never been charged in the case and has denied any involvement in the boy’s disappearance.

