Teen swimmer found drowned in Columbia River

SAUVIE ISLAND, Ore. - Crews have recovered a male teen's body in the Columbia River off Sauvie Island, several hours after the swimmer went underwater and did not resurface.

The 18-year-old man went into the water at Walton Beach around 5 p.m. Wednesday, witnesses reported.

A witness told KGW's Mike Benner that several people jumped off a boat into the river to swim to shore. One person struggled and went under the water. Bystanders tried to help him, but he did not resurface.

Divers were called to the river to search for the body. They recovered his body at about 9:15 p.m.

The teen's name has not been released.

