Teen killed in crash coming home from Christmas caroling

Samuel Chiriac

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Inside the Philadelphia Romanian Pentecostal Church in Southeast Portland, two chairs sat empty Sunday night. One of them belonged to 16-year-old Samuel "Sammy" Chiriac, who played the trombone in the band and sang in the choir.

“It's a very difficult time we are going through,” said Pastor Vasile Cinpean.

The heartache was plain to see at the Christmas service Sunday night. Portland Police said at around 2 a.m., Sammy was killed in a car crash on Mt. Scott Boulevard.

“He was a great young boy and just loved to be associated with his friends in the church,” Cinpean said.

In fact, just hours before the crash, he and his friends performed at a church service. Afterward, a number of teens split up into three cars and decided to go caroling.

Sammy was in the car, on his way back from caroling with four other teen boys when police said the driver tried to pass one of their friends, missed a sharp turn, then crashed.

“They were all like brothers,” Cinpean said.

The driver, 17-year-old Seba Pop of West Linn, is in critical condition at a Portland hospital. Police said his injuries were life-threatening. Two others are also in the hospital with serious injuries. They're expected to be OK. Another passenger in the crash was not hurt.

At the Christmas service, men and women of faith prayed for strength. Cinpean said the community is made of people familiar with tragedy, many of whom escaped communist Romania.

“It wasn't easy escaping the country going through refugee camps,” he said.

All they had to rely on was their faith, the very same thing helping many of them get through Sunday night.

“We are going to try to focus our attention on God,” said Cinpean.