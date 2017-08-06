KGW
Teen girl on bike hit by car, injured in Milwaukie

KGW 6:09 PM. PDT August 06, 2017

MILWAUKIE, Ore. -- A 13-year-old girl riding a bicycle was hit by a car Sunday afternoon. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

The girl was riding her bike at about 3:15 p.m. when she rode out into the intersection of Southeast Linwood Avenue and Southeast Monroe Street without stopping for a stop sign. A driver traveling south on Southeast Linwood hit her.

The girl was not wearing a helmet. She was taken by ambulance to OHSU with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated with police. No citations have been issued.

