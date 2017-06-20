GRESHAM, Ore. – Police were investigating a suspicious death on the campus of the North Gresham Elementary School Tuesday morning.
The school canceled classed for the day.
A man's body was found inside a car at the school at 1001 SE 217th Avenue. The car had hit the side of the school building.
Officers responded after a neighbor called 911 to report hearing a gunshot about 11:15 pm Monday.
Investigators are trying to determine if the man died by suicide or homicide. The circumstances were suspicious enough to require a full investigation.
A large area of the school and an adjoining park was cordoned off with police tape and students will miss one of the last three days of school.
