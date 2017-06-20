KGW
Suspicious death investigation cancels classes at Gresham school

Tim Gordon, KGW 6:39 AM. PDT June 20, 2017

GRESHAM, Ore. – Police were investigating a suspicious death on the campus of the  North Gresham Elementary School Tuesday morning.

The school canceled classed for the day. 

A man's body was found inside a car at the school at 1001 SE 217th Avenue.  The car had hit the side of the school building. 

Officers responded after a neighbor called 911 to report hearing a gunshot about 11:15 pm Monday.

Investigators are trying to determine if the man died by suicide or homicide.  The circumstances were suspicious enough to require a full investigation.

A large area of the school and an adjoining park was cordoned off with police tape and students will miss one of the last three days of school.

